In a story published January 5, 2023, about the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, The Associated Press misquoted Vanessa Matsis-McCready of Engage PEO. Matsis-McCready said “employers are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox,” not “employees are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox.”

