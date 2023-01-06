BERLIN (AP) — A conscript was killed and an officer hurt during a scuffle at a military barracks in Austria on Friday that resulted in several shots being fired, the country’s defense ministry said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the barracks next to an airfield in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna. The 20-year-old conscript, who started his military service in September and had been serving as a guard there since mid-October, threatened his fellow soldiers during a changing of the guard and physically attacked the officer in charge, a defense ministry statement said.

In the course of the scuffle, several shots were fired and the conscript was fatally wounded, it added. The officer, an experienced 54-year-old second lieutenant who had been at the barracks since 2007, was taken to a hospital with injuries but didn’t have gunshot wounds.

The defense ministry said authorities were working to determine what exactly happened.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.