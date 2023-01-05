SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published January 4, 2023, about reparations for people sterilized by California’s government, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the state agency in charge of the program and the month that California signed a marketing contract to promote the program. The name of the agency is the California Victim Compensation Board, not the California Victims’ Compensation Board. The contract was signed in May, not October. Further, the story incorrectly stated the number of victims who had been paid on a second reference. Fifty-one people have been approved for payments.

