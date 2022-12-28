By KRISTIN V. SHAW

Edmunds

December is the season of gift giving and one of the most popular months for luxury vehicle sales. Sure, it’s great to receive a gift certificate to a spa, but what if you could have a relaxing experience in your vehicle every time you get in it? With this in mind, the experts at Edmunds have gathered six vehicles with notable spa-like features for a blissful drive.

2023 AUDI A8

Audi’s A8 is the flagship luxury model for the German brand, and it boasts limousine-like sumptuousness. The impeccable cabin is equipped with 22-way power-adjustable front seats that are heated and ventilated to help keep you at just the right temperature. A host of extras are also available, including seat massagers and heated armrests. The rear seats can be equipped to be just as pampering as the fronts. No one will be complaining en route. They might not even want to get out.

Potential zen killer: The A8′s ride quality can feel a bit too soft over dips and crests, resulting in wallowy body motions.

Starting price: $88,895

2023 GENESIS G90

Right out of the gate on the base model, the 2023 G90 luxury sedan comes standard with power side and rear sunshades to make you feel like a celebrity. Adding to that allure is an excellent Bang & Olufsen sound system to pipe in favorite playlists. Power-adjustable and massaging rear seats are available. The G90 also allows passengers to tailor the cabin lighting, climate control, seat massage and air fragrance to suit different moods. It even has cameras that detect upcoming bumps and preemptively smooth out the ride.

Potential zen killer: A smaller gas tank than the norm means you’ll have to emerge from your cozy cocoon to get gas a little more often.

Starting price: $90,070

2023 JEEP GRAND WAGONEER

If a minivan could be luxurious and cool, it would be a Grand Wagoneer. This reborn nameplate includes three rows of comfortable seats with screens and armrests to make each passenger feel like a superstar. Its off-road capability can take you to the most serene natural environments. The driving position offers a commanding view of the road with excellent visibility. Even the third row, which is often overlooked in many SUVs, gets a reclining function and padded armrests.

Potential zen killer: The ride quality is a bit trucklike, as is the fuel economy.

Starting price: $89,995

2023 LEXUS LS 500

The LS 500 treats its passengers to leather upholstery, a sunroof, power rear sunshade, and power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats. And that’s just to start. A large selection of add-on features are available, such as upgraded quilted leather seating with massage functions for the front passengers and rear outboard passengers. The right rear passenger seat may also recline and even has an optional footrest. Driving or riding in a Japanese luxury sedan doesn’t get any more relaxing than this.

Potential zen killer: Avoid that cramped back middle seat, where the experience is less than spa-like.

Starting price: $77,535

2023 LINCOLN AVIATOR

For decades, Lincoln has carried a reputation for comfort and status, and the Aviator is no exception. Opt for the Luxury package on this midsize three-row SUV and you’ll enjoy 30-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats. Rear window sunshades and an incredible 28-speaker audio system to play relaxing music are part of the same package. The ambient interior lighting is soft and fully customizable. Lincoln also offers appealing luxury concierge and service benefits, particularly as part of its Black Label model program.

Potential zen killer: The windshield and rear window are short, which limits visibility and can add stress to the drive.

Starting price: $54,535

2023 MERCEDES-BENZ EQE

The EQE is a new electric midsize sedan. As expected from a Mercedes, the front seats cradle passengers in superb comfort. But the EQE further benefits from an exceptionally serene and quiet cabin. Drivers can also activate a special mode while parked that reclines the driver’s seat, closes the vehicle’s sunshades, and starts up a cycle of relaxing sounds and cabin lights to help you fall asleep for a nap. It’s ideal to use while waiting at an electric charging station for a recharge.

Potential zen killer: Rear headroom in the EQE is a bit tight, which might distress taller rear passengers.

Starting MSRP: $75,950

EDMUNDS SAYS:

These vehicles might not feel as good as a day at the spa, but the upscale amenities are the closest you’ll find while on the road.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Kristin Shaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

