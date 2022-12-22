HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In a story published December 13, 2022, about transgender bills expected to be introduced during the 2023 Montana Legislature, The Associated Press mischaracterized the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s guidelines on age minimums for providing gender-affirming healthcare for teens. The association encourages an individualized approach in determining when hormone therapy and surgery can take place.

