NEW YORK (AP) — In the obituary for feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes published December 10, 2022, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Hughes co-founded Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem. While Hughes was often cited as a co-founder of Ms. Magazine, she did not in fact have a formal role with the publication. The two women did co-found the Women’s Action Alliance.

