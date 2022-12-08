DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner over his conviction for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.

Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police.

