By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with a foot injury in the first quarter and will not return to the game.

Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive against Miami on Sunday.

He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room. The Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game.

Rookie Brock Purdy came into the game to replace Garoppolo to start the second drive. Purdy has thrown just nine passes this season in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 7.

Garoppolo resumed his starting role for San Francisco in Week 2 this season after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.