By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury.

Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room, not putting any weight on his right leg.

Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points.

