JERUSALEM (AP) — An explosion went off Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem, and medics reported that at least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Police said they are investigating.

Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when blast occurred, told Army Radio that ““there is damage everywhere here” and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

The Magen Adom rescue service said at least seven of the injured were taken to hospitals, and that two of them were in serious condition.

