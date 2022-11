SEATTLE (AP) — In a story published November 21, 2022, about two Estonian citizens arrested in what U.S. prosecutors describe as a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, The Associated Press erroneously reported that four unnamed co-conspirators had also been charged in the case. The four are referenced in the indictment but have not been charged.

