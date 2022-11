INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published Nov. 18, 2022, about an Indiana doctor who is attempting to block the state’s attorney general from accessing her patient’s medical records, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the doctor’s lawyer. The lawyer’s name is Kathleen DeLaney, not Kathleen Delaney.

