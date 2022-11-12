BENBAN, Egypt (AP) — In a story published Nov. 11, 2022, about Egypt’s steps toward increasing renewable energy production, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company Lekela is associated with the Benban, a solar park. Lekela is an Amsterdam-headquartered company that focuses on wind power and operates a wind farm near Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

