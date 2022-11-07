By The Associated Press

The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual UN summit on climate change.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Egypt said it aims to bridge the gap between “north and south” on the negotiating table at the United Nations climate summit currently underway in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told The Associated Press Monday that his government aims to “make progress” on multiple fronts in the negotiations at the climate summit, COP27.

“We don’t have the luxury of prioritizing one area over the other,” he said.

The Egyptian diplomat said they should also address the climate change-related challenges developing countries have been facing, including finance for climate harms, known as loss and damage.

“We need to address the fundamentals of the climate finance landscape. It needs to be more equitable,” he said.

Aboulmagd declined to address criticism his government have faced over the past weeks over its human rights record, particularly the case of a jailed prominent activist, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who went on hunger strike for months before he stopped drinking water to coincide with the start of COP27.

“I can’t speak to those particular specific issues,” he said.

He said the world leaders are gathering for two weeks to address “an existential threat to humanity,” and “this is the priority of the presidency.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pledged $2.5 billion to fund regional efforts to combat climate change that his country is spearheading, in an event on COP27’s sidelines.

The crown prince said the money would support initial projects and the budget for the Middle East Green Initiative, which Saudi Arabia launched a year ago.

Salman also said the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund would target net zero carbon emissions by 2050, through a circular carbon economy approach.

The kingdom’s circular carbon strategy has been unpopular with climate change activists, who say it focuses on unreliable carbon capture and storage technologies rather than phasing out fossil fuels.

At the same event, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Sharif said, “The earth has been calling for action but we, it seems, have decided to learn the hard way.” Pakistan was hit by devastating floods this summer that covered half the country, displacing millions and causing tens of billions of dollars in damage.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said Monday that the international community “has a duty to massively support Pakistan” in coping with the effects of devastating floods which hit the country in recent months.

The U.N. Secretary-General said the floods should considered as an example of the kind of disaster that deserves financial aid from funds being discussed for the effects of climate change.

“There is loss and there is damage,” Guterres said, adding that this should be recognized at the current U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Guterres said one of the ways to help Pakistan would be to change existing rules and allow it to invest money which the country would otherwise spend on debt repayments for recovery and reconstruction from a natural disaster such as the floods. ___

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — French President Emmanuel Macron has stressed the need to support developing nations to transition away from dirty fuels and provide funding for current and future climate-related damage on Monday.

“We must transition our economies away from coal. We must also help emerging countries to do so as quickly as possible,” Macron told leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, adding that more partnerships need to be made with developing nations to help them transition to cleaner energy.

“We need a huge shock on concessional financing,” Macron said, voicing his support for funding for countries that can “no longer do business as usual” as they are too impacted by climate-related damage.

Macron also addressed the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on climate commitments. He said: “We will not be sacrificing our climate commitments to Russia’s energy threat.”

The war in Ukraine prompted energy and food insecurity across the world, especially in Africa and in the Mediterranean region, he said.

He warned against thinking that “we have other priorities, climate can wait” because the “climate emergency is here.”

“We only have one obligation: to continue to take action,” he said.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The Netherlands and Oman have signed a declaration of intent to cooperate on hydrogen as a way of speeding up the sultanate’s energy transition.

The Dutch government says the two nations signed the agreement Monday at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt.

Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten says that developing hydrogen infrastructure and “increasing the share of clean hydrogen in the energy mix is ​​a priority for both the Netherlands and Oman.”

Clean or green hydrogen is so called because it is made without any carbon emissions. Hydrogen is used in the production of fertilizer. Jetten says the agreement means that ultimately “the Netherlands can start importing green hydrogen from Oman to meet the increasing demand here.”

The Dutch government says the agreement with Oman aims to set up import and export facilities and exchanging knowledge and calls it a “starting point” for collaboration between the Dutch port of Rotterdam and the Omani port of Sohar.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Some 25 countries led by the U.S. and Ghana launched a partnership on Monday to eliminate deforestation by 2030.

The group of nations are home to more than a third of the world’s remaining forests. It’s expected $3.6 billion in private capital will be committed to the pledge during this year’s climate conference, taking total funds earmarked for forest conservation projects to $23.8 billion.

None of the three most rainforested nations – Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo – have signed up, although discussions are said to be underway.

Environmentalists warn its funding is dwarfed by investment in companies accused of destroying rainforests.

In one of his first appearances on the international stage since become British prime minister last month, Rishi Sunak said his country would live up to pledges on protecting the world’s forests made at the 2021 U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow.

“For too long the world’s forests have been undervalued and underestimated,” he said, noting the ecological and economic benefits they provide, from fostering biodiversity to providing flood protection, homes for indigenous people and sources of new medicines.

“With the loss of our forests accounting for more than 10% of global emissions, protecting them is one of the best ways of getting us back on track to 1.5 degrees,” he said, referring to the 2015 Paris accord’s most ambitious goal on capping global warming.

Sunak announced that Britain would contribute a further 90 million pounds to protecting the Congo basin, on top of 1.5 billion pounds pledged last year in Glasgow.

He called for further billions to be raised from public and private sources, and philanthropies, to help “address the economic drivers of deforestation.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $1.4 billion to support agricultural projects across Africa and South Asia that it said will help small farmers adapt to climate change.

The foundation’s CEO Mark Suzman announced the commitment Monday, saying it was in response to calls from African leaders to increase financing for climate adaptation.

Some of the funds will expand initiatives run by the International Fund for Agricultural Development that support women farmers, who Melinda French Gates called the “backbone” of African food systems in a a statement. Funds will also go to major agricultural research institutions.

The foundation has one of the largest endowments of any philanthropic foundation. It has supported agricultural research, information systems and the piloting of new kinds of seeds and livestock interventions in Africa since at least 2006.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley warned on Monday that leaders lacked “the simple political will” to “make a definable difference in the lives of the people who we have a responsibility to serve” as she called for new funding mechanisms that would allow nations to address climate change.

Mottley called for $5 trillion of private sector savings to be unlocked to stop the emissions of planet-warming gases, but added it would “require a change in the attitude” of developed countries.

She urged that nations should “look at other innovative ways to expand the lending that is available from billions to trillions.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore made an impassioned call Monday for leaders to “choose life over death” by ending the use of fossil fuels that are stoking climate change.

Gore, a long-time environmental campaigner who was among the first to raise the alarm about climate change, told leaders at this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt that they should turn away from destructive behavior, insisting that “we have other choices” in the form of renewable energy.

“We need to obey the first law of holes,” he said. “When you’re in one, stop digging.”

Gore called for massive amounts of private capital to be unlocked in order to fund the transition to clean energy, saying this would provide the trillions, not billions, needed.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Egyptian authorities closed off several roads on Monday around the venue where the U.N. climate summit is taking place in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday have taken the stage the first day of “high-level” international climate talks.

As the leaders headed to the conference, police closed off some roads and redirected some routes. Delegates and journalists arrived late to their events.

Michael Bloomberg, U.N. Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, arrived late at Bloomberg/Sustainable Energy for All event which was held at a luxury hotel in Sharm.

“I apologize for being late,” he told the event participants. “They closed all the roads and you’ve never seen as many empty roads in your life.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Environmental campaigners warned Monday that the fossil fuel industry has been “emboldened” by the current global energy crunch and efforts by some countries to invest in new gas projects, particularly in Africa.

Tasneem Essop of the Climate Action Network claimed fossil fuel companies were attending the current U.N. climate talks in Egypt “in numbers” to influence negotiations.

She urged the United Nations to put in place policies that prevent those companies from taking part in the annual meeting in future, alleging that they are engaged in “a massive greenwashing exercise.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Nigeria’s Environment Minister Mohammed Abdullahi called for wealthy nations to show “positive and affirmative” commitments to help those developing countries that are the hardest hit by climate change.

He said Monday that even though nations are “strongly divided,” there must be “urgent and decisive action from the countries most responsible for the emissions and, of course, climate change,” he said.

“The blame game should stop,” he said, adding that the country would be “aggressive” during negotiations about financing and reparations for vulnerable countries.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The head of the United Nations warned Monday that the world is on a “highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator” unless drastic action is taken to curb global warming.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders gathered for this year’s climate summit in Egypt said humanity must “cooperate or perish,” saying rich industrial nations must lead the way.

But Guterres said emerging economies must also do their bit to bend the global emissions curve, calling out the world’s two biggest emitters, the United States and China, have a particular responsibility.

The U.N. urged countries to forge a “climate solidarity pact” that includes giving poor countries sufficient financial support to cope with the effects of global warming, and reiterated his call for a tax on the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi warned that “the planet has become a world of suffering” in his opening remarks to leaders at the summit.

“Climate change will never stop without our intervention … Our time here is limited and we must use every second that we have,” he said. El-Sissi also called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo called for wealthy nations who are more responsible for climate change to pay and compensate African nations that are among the hardest hit by the impacts of climate change.

“The damage is obvious,” he told The Associated Press on Monday. “Those who are responsible should be very, very much aware of the need to compensate others.”

He said his government needs around $561 billion to implement the country’s transition plan to clean energy, and at the same time avoid job losses in the oil and gas sector.

GENEVA — The World Trade Organization chief is acknowledging that trade contributes to carbon emissions but says a new WTO report estimates that lifting tariffs and other barriers to trade in environmentally friendly energy products could both boost exports and reduce emissions.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says the Geneva-based trade body’s latest World Trade Report, whose release was timed for Monday’s opening of the U.N. climate conference, found that trade has helped prices of solar electricity to plunge 97 percent since 1990.

However, trade, like most economic activities, emits greenhouse gases — and CO2 emissions linked to international goods and services exports accounted for 30% of global carbon emissions as of 2018, the report said.

The WTO chief acknowledged the perception that trade contributes to global emissions.

“That’s exactly what we want to tackle here: That trade is seen as contributing to the carbon emissions. And this is true,” she told reporters at the conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “But on the other hand, you couldn’t solve the climate crisis without trade. And that’s the part of the equation that has not been looked at.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — More than 100 world leaders are preparing to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge — greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to global warming. However, observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters.

