HOUSTON (AP) — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5.

Houston replaced him on its active roster Saturday with rookie catcher Korey Lee.

Gurriel collided with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins during a rundown between third base and home plate on Chas McCormick’s seven-inning grounder during Thursday night’s 3-2 win, taking a knee to his head.

Trey Mancini hit for Gurriel in the eighth, and Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the game that Gurriel’s knee was sore.

Mancini, 0 for 18 in the postseason and 0 for 6 in the World Series, started at first base and hit seventh in Game 6 on Saturday night. Christian Vázquez was the designated hitter and batted sixth.

Houston held a 3-2 World Series lead.

The 38-year-old Gurriel hit .347 with two homers and four RBIs in the postseason, including .316 during the World Series.

Lee, 24, was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and made his major league debut on July 1. He hit .160 (4 for 25) with four RBIs in 12 games with the Astros from July 1-31 after Jason Castro hurt his left knee. Lee hit .238 with 25 homers and 76 RBIs in 104 games at Triple-A Sugar Land.

