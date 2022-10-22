NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published October 5, 2022, The Associated Press reported that conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson had refused to perform with Russian soprano Anna Netrebko because of the singer’s refusal to condemn Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine. Wilson was quoted as saying that the situation was resolved when she learned that another conductor had been hired for the Netrebko performances, but that she would have “all the rehearsals.” The story should have made clear that the conductor hired for the shows featuring Netrebko also will have some rehearsals.

