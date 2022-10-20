By EDOUARD TAKADJI and KRISTA LARSON

Associated Press

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian security forces have opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country’s two largest cities killing at least 60 people, the government spokesman and a morgue official said.

Authorities imposed a curfew after Thursday’s violence, which came amid demonstrations in the central African nation against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby’s two-year extension of power.

Chadian government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh said 30 people were dead in the capital, N’Djamena. Organizers of the march, though, placed the toll higher, at 40.

Another 32 protesters were killed in Chad’s second-largest city, Moundou, according to an official in the city’s morgue. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

