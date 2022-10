TOKYO (AP) — In a story published October 11, 2022, The Associated Press published a story about Japan reopening to most tourists after pandemic restrictions were lifted. The AP erroneously credited the wrong video journalist as a contributor. The story has been corrected to show that AP video journalist Chisato Tanaka was the contributor.

