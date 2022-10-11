By The Associated Press

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday were “particularly shocking” and could amount to war crimes.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani of the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Russia Tuesday to “refrain from further escalation” and expressed concerns about strikes on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy facilities.

“Damage to key power stations and lines ahead of the upcoming winter raises further concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations,” she told reporters at a U.N. briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. “Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Shamdasani added: “We have to stress that intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects — that is objects which are not military objectives — amount to a war crime.”

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

___

KYIV, Ukraine — The mayor of Lviv says Russian forces have struck an energy facility in the western city. About a third of the city remains without power and there are issues with water supplies.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Tuesday afternoon that “numerous explosions are again heard in Lviv.” He didn’t clarify what facility was attacked. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Sadovyi asked city residents to stock up on water due to possible interruptions to water supplies.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — The Kyiv region’s regional administration says that rolling power shutdowns following Monday’s Russian strikes on Ukraine may last for up to four hours each.

The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said Tuesday that the strikes killed at least five people in the city and wounded 51. He vowed that “the evil will be avenged.”

The governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that Russian forces overnight continued to pound three districts around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is on the front line of the conflict. Those included Nikopol, a Ukranian-held city across the Dnieper River from the plant.

Vinnitsya governor Serhiy Borzov said the Ladyzhynska thermal power plant was attacked with two Shahed-136 drones. The plant’s administration said the strikes injured six people and damaged some equipment.

In Kryvyi Rih, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that hundreds of miners stuck underground because of power blackouts were rescued by Tuesday morning. He said the rescue operation lasted all night and “all 854 miners were brought up to the surface.”

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Officials in different parts of Ukraine have reported explosions, drone strikes and missile strikes by Russian forces.

Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said three explosions shook two energy facilities in the region on Tuesday. He wrote on Telegram that it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties there. There were reports of new power outages in Lviv only hours after it had been restored after Monday’s attacks.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian forces on Tuesday shot down four Russian missiles, according to the region’s governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Four more Russian missiles were downed by Ukraine’s forces in the south, as well as five drones over the Mykolaiv and the Odesa regions, Operational Command South said. The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, urged local residents on Tuesday not to leave shelters as “there are enough missiles still in the air.”

Another missile was shot down in the Kyiv region, governor Oleksii Kuleba said.

___

LONDON — The head of Britain’s cyberintelligence service, GCHQ, has urged caution over talk about potential use of nuclear weapons.

Jeremy Fleming told the BBC on Tuesday: “I think any talk of nuclear weapons is very dangerous, and we need to be very careful about how we’re talking about that.”

He said his agency would “hope that we would see indicators if (Russia) started to go down that path” – suggesting GCHQ has not seen any such indicators so far.

He added that “they (Russia) are staying within the doctrine that we understand for their use, including for nuclear weapons.”

___

MOSCOW — Russia’s foreign minister has rejected speculation about Moscow’s possible use of nuclear weapons, saying that it could do so only if Russia faces imminent demise.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia’s nuclear doctrine envisions “exclusively retaliatory measures intended to prevent the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that raise the threat for the very existence of the Russian state.”

Speaking on Russian state television, Lavrov accused the West of spreading speculation about Russia’s alleged intentions to use nuclear weapons and urged the U.S. and its allies to “show the maximum responsibility in their public statements” on the subject.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to use “all means available” to protect Russian territory, a statement that was broadly seen as an attempt to force Ukraine to halt its offensive to reclaim control the four regions that Russia absorbed earlier this month after Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that were rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies as a sham.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s State Emergency Service says that 12 S-300 missiles have slammed into public facilities in Zaporizhzhia, setting off a large fire in the area.

It says that one person was killed in the attack early Tuesday.

The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia has increasingly resorted to using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike targets on the ground.

___

PRAGUE — The presidents of NATO members in central and eastern Europe are condemning Monday’s Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and saying that they “constitute war crimes under international law.”

The presidents of the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Montenegro said in a statement that war crimes and crimes against humanity aren’t subject to any statute of limitations and are covered by the “jurisdiction of courts all over the world.”

They demanded that Russia immediately stop attacking civilian targets and said that “We will not cease our efforts to bring to court persons responsible of yesterday’s crimes.” The presidents said that “any threats by Russian representatives to use nuclear weapons” are unacceptable.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Air raid warnings throughout Ukraine have sent some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital and many other cities. That lull had led many Ukrainians to ignore the regular sirens, but Monday’s attacks gave them new urgency.

Besides the usual sirens, Kyiv residents were jolted early Tuesday by a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones. The caustic-sounding alert was accompanied by a text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers operating over the Caspian Sea launched missiles over Ukrainian territory around 7 a.m. Tuesday. It did not provide information about the targets.

It said four inbound missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian southern air command around 9 a.m.

The governor of the Vinnytsia region, Serhiy Borzov, said there was an air strike there in the morning. There was no word on casualties.

___

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he plans to discuss how to bring down soaring fossil fuel prices with his counterparts in the Group of Seven industrial powers.

Scholz told a conference of Germany’s machinery industry Tuesday that “the very first task must be to ensure that the prices for fossil resources, for gas, for oil and coal come back down.” But he noted that can’t be done unilaterally.

Scholz said he plans to bring up “mutual responsibility,” particularly on gas prices, in all his international talks — including at a videoconference of G-7 leaders planned later Tuesday.

He said that “we need a negotiated process in which prices sink to a sensible level again.” Scholz said that it was the same idea that led to the foundation of the G-7 in the 1970s.

___

MOSCOW — The speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament has likened the Ukrainian president to former al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin asserted Tuesday that “the Kyiv regime has become a terrorist one,” pointing to the weekend attack on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine 2014, other attacks and the killings of public figures in Ukraine and Russia.

He said that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has “put himself on par with Osama bin Laden and other international terrorists.”

Volodin argued that “Western politicians supporting Zelenskyy’s regime are effectively sponsoring terrorism.” He added that there is “a rule known worldwide: there can be no talks with terrorists.”

___

MOSCOW — A senior Russian diplomat has issued a new warning to the U.S. and its allies that their support for Ukraine could draw them into an open conflict with Russia.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Western military assistance to Kyiv, the training of Ukrainian personnel in NATO countries, and the provision of real-time satellite data allowing the Ukrainian military to designate targets for artillery strikes have “increasingly drawn Western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime.”

He warned in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that “Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones.”

Ryabkov added that “Russia isn’t interested in a direct clash with the U.S. and NATO, and we hope that Washington and other Western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation.”

___

LONDON — The head of GCHQ, Britain’s electronic intelligence agency, says Russia is running short of weapons and its troops are “exhausted.”

Jeremy Fleming said Tuesday that “we believe Russia is running short of munitions.”

Fleming is due to give a public speech later, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made “strategic errors in judgment” throughout the war.

According to GCHQ, he will say that “we know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running out.”

“Russia’s forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation.”

GCHQ did not disclose the sources of its intelligence.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service says that 19 people were killed and 105 others were wounded in Monday’s Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

It said Tuesday that critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Kyiv and 12 other regions, and 301 cities and towns were without power.

Russia on Monday retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months. They hit at least 14 regions, from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines.

___

TALLINN, Estonia — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.

Commentators lauded Monday’s large-scale attack as an appropriate and long-awaited response to Kyiv’s successful counteroffensives and a weekend attack on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Many argued, however, that Moscow should keep up the intensity of the strikes in order to win the war. Some analysts suggested that President Vladimir Putin is becoming a hostage of his own allies’ views on how the military campaign in Ukraine should unfold.

___

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals.

Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city.

Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments.

“We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.”

