WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published September 27, 2022, about Senate legislation to overhaul the rules for certifying presidential elections, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., voted to advance the bill from the Senate Rules Committee. Hagerty missed the vote because he was part of the U.S. delegation attending the state funeral in Tokyo of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

