MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman on Monday morning killed nine people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement that two guards, two teachers and five students were killed in the shooting in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the governor said.

No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

