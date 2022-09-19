BEIJING (AP) — In a story published September 18, 2022, about China’s influence in the United Nations, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Chinese officials hold the top position at three U.N. agencies: the Food and Agricultural Organization, the Industrial Development Organization and the International Telecommunications Union. They hold the top post at two agencies after Li Yong stepped down as director general of the Industrial Development Organization in 2021.

