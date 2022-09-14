HONOLULU (AP) — In a story published Sept. 12, 2022, about Hawaii Gov. David Ige’s nominees to a new board that will manage lands at Mauna Kea’s summit, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Kamehameha Schools’ current general counsel was appointed to the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. John Komeiji is a former general counsel for the institution.

