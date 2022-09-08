WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Sept. 7, 2022, about same-sex marriage legislation, The Associated Press cited a Gallup poll, which found some 70% of U.S. adults said same-sex unions should be recognized under the law, and implied the poll was released in June 2022. The story should have made clear that the poll was released in June 2021. A Gallup poll released in June 2022 showed similar results, with 71% of U.S. adults expressing that view.

