DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In a story published Sept. 1, 2022, The Associated Press reported that an Aug. 25 op-ed by Kansas Republican House candidate Amanda Adkins on her opposition to a federal ban on abortion came after months of silence from her following the May 3 leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling Roe v. Wade was in jeopardy. The story should have made clear that Adkins’ spokesperson had been quoted in a July 4 story saying Adkins opposed the ban.

