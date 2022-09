HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says an explosion went off in a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Herat and that people have been killed and wounded.

The official, Abdul Nafi Takor, did not have further details about Friday’s blast. Takor is a spokesman of the interior ministry in Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

