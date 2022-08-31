INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published August 30, 2022, about a lawsuit challenging Indiana’s abortion ban law, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ken Falk, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said the legal question of whether the Indiana Constitution protects abortion rights is unclear. Falk cited a past state Supreme Court decision that left the matter undecided.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.