OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

Choi matched second-round leader An at 16-under 197 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. An had a 68.

In July in Michigan, An and Choi teamed to finish sixth in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa was a stroke back after a 67.

Third-ranked Nelly Korda (68) and Sarah Schmelzel (66) were 14 under. Korda is coming off her first victory of the year in the Aramco Series on the Ladies European Tour, where she rallied from seven shots back against sister Jessica.

Maddie Szeryk was the top Canadian, shooting a 69 to get to 9 under.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, was tied for 60th at 3 under after a 73.

