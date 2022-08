OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In a story published August 22, 2022, about an abortion vote recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an anti-abortion activist was planning to file a lawsuit seeking a full statewide recall. The lawsuit would seek a full statewide recount.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.