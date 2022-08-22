OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Editors who used US–Abortion-Kansas Recount, published on August 22, 2022, and datelined in OLATHE, Kan., are asked to use the following story.

In a story published August 22, 2022, about the abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported based on numbers provided by Sedgwick County that the side that supported the amendment lost 87 votes. It lost 57 votes.

