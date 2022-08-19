ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a story published August 14, 2022, about New York barring state prison inmates from getting care packages from home, The Associated Press included two erroneous examples of the kinds of items prisoners could no longer receive, citing home-cooked meals and cookies. Home-cooked or baked foods were not allowed even before the new package policy was implemented.

