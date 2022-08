OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a story published August 15, 2022, about Berkshire Hathaway’s investment, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Berkshire had invested more in Amazon stock. The increase in Berkshire’s Amazon holdings was a result of Amazon’s recent 20-for-1 stock split, not a new investment.

