NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published August 12, 2022, about Fox News saying it had aired a doctored photo in jest, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a photo of U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart was doctored to make him appear to be holding a bottle of bourbon and package of Oreo cookies. That portion of the photo was legitimate, but Fox aired an image circulating online that superimposed the judge into a photo tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.