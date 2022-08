HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2022, about the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press misspelled the name of a postdoctoral fellow at New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics. She is Maggie MacDonald, not Maggie McDonald.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.