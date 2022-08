WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published July 29, 2022, about House passage of a bill to ban certain semi-automatic weapons, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action. His name is Jason Ouimet, not Jason Quimet.

