DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you beat the odds and won the estimated $830 million jackpot.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.

The jackpot is the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year.

It grew so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $830 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $487.9 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

