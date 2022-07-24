By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — First-place finisher Denny Hamlin was disqualified when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection, giving Chase Elliott the NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing had Hamlin’s car and runner-up Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both disqualified. Hamlin lost his record seventh victory at Pocono and his third win of the season. Busch had led a race-high 63 laps.

There was no immediate word why the Toyotas were disqualified.

Elliott, who had finished third, was given his fourth win of the season.

