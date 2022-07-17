INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published July 15, 2022, about a doctor’s lawyer telling Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to stop making false statements about obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Rokita said she failed to notify authorities about suspected child abuse. Rokita said the doctor had “a history of failing to report” and he would investigate whether she violated child abuse notification or abortion reporting laws related to an abortion she performed on a 10-year-old child abuse victim.

