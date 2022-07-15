Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Orange County district attorney’s spokesperson Kimberly Edds says Friday there has been an arrest and there will be a late afternoon press conference.

Edds gave no other details. Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

