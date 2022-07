By DICK SCANLON

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles’ winning streak ended at 10 as Christian Bethancourt hit his first home run for Tampa Bay and the Rays rallied for a 5-4 victory Friday night.

The winning streak was the Orioles’ longest in a single season since they won 13 straight in 1999.

Ramon Urías homered twice for the Orioles, the first multi-home run game of his career, and Trey Mancini also connected. But Baltimore also left the bases loaded without scoring in the first and fifth innings.

“We just a bad inning on the mound and we left too many runners on base early in the game,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

The Rays trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they got four straight extra-base hits with two outs.

Josh Lowe and Yu Chang doubled off Tyler Wells (7-5) to tie it. Francisco Mejia greeted Cionel Pérez with a go-ahead double.

Bethancourt then launched a pinch-hit home run off the left-field foul pole that was measured at 318 feet, the shortest over-the-fence home run at a major league venue since Houston’s Yuli Gurriel hit one 315 feet off Boston’s Pesky Pole on June 10, 2021.

“It was kind of a weird one down the line,” Hyde said.

Baltimore left fielder Anthony Santander almost caught the ball in the corner, and it took a replay challenge to overturn the original call of foul ball.

“I didn’t think it was good enough for a homer, and then I thought he might have knocked it out and I had a double or something,” said Bethancourt, who took a delayed trip around the bases.

“I was looking at the ball and looking at (Santander) and I just didn’t see it land in fair territory so I was a little confused when I saw everybody celebrating in our dugout. I was just standing there and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Bethancourt hit four homers for Oakland this season before being traded to the Rays last week.

Matt Wisler (3-3) got the win in relief and Brooks Raley pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances. Wells lost for the first time in nine starts since May 25.

Mancini and Urías homered early off Rays starter Luis Patiño for a 2-0 lead.

Urías’ second homer of the game and ninth of the season came off Colin Poche with Austin Hays on base in the eighth.

Patiño was reinstated to the active roster Friday and pitched for the first time since April 11, when he faced three Oakland batters before leaving with a left oblique strain. He gave up two runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Wells gave up three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Jordan Lyles said he felt good after throwing 101 pitches in Tuesday win at Chicago, and consequently will pitch Sunday’s series finale. Lyles has thrown 100 or more pitches in four straight starts.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (lower back discomfort) and RHP Pete Fairbanks (right lat strain) rejoined the team after rehab assignments and might be activated this weekend. . . . C Mike Zunino (left shoulder inflammation) was moved to the 60-day IL to open a 40-man roster spot for Patiño. Zunino will try to resume baseball activity after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

RHP Dean Kremer (3-1, 2.15) will make his eighth start of the season for the Orioles on Saturday against LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-4, 5.82), who will be activated after spending three weeks on the injured list with left groin tightness.

