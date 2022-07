MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published July 10, 2022, about pension funds that have invested in cryptocurrencies in recent years, The Associated Press listed two different values for the same cryptocurrency purchase by the Houston Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund. The correct amount is $25 million, not $15 million.

