WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 27, 2022, The Associated Press reported on a trend of voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years switching their party affiliation to the Republican Party.

The story erroneously said voter registration data analyzed by the AP showed that more than 1 million voters across 43 states had switched to the GOP in the past 12 months. That figure was based on information about voters from the political data firm L2, and combined voter registration records with modeled information about the partisanship of voters in states without registration by party. The story should have been clearer about the distinction between the two types of information about voters.

In 31 states, people choose their party affiliation when they register to vote, and that information is a public record. In 12 other states, L2 estimates the party affiliation of a voter based on the party primary in which they participate, as well as a statistical model of partisanship based on other information about the voter – such as demographics, local voting patterns and registered voter surveys.

In the 31 states where explicit party registration records are available, more than 430,000 voters changed their registrations to the Republican Party in the past year. That comprises roughly two-thirds of the nearly 680,000 voters who made a change in party in their voter registration during that time.

The AP has published a corrected version of the story that focuses the findings in the 31 states where a voter’s party is part of their publicly available voter registration record.

