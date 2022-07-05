MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings in his second straight win, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Alcantara (9-3) allowed two hits — singles by Luis Rengifo in the fifth and Mike Trout in the seventh — in his 11th consecutive outing of at least seven innings. The right-hander struck out 10 and lowered his ERA to 1.82.

Tanner Scott earned his 10th save, surrendering Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly before retiring Jared Walsh on a liner to center for the final out.

Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami. Joey Wendle had two hits.

Trout snapped an 0-for-16 skid with his infield single leading off the seventh. The three-time AL MVP struck out in his first two at-bats against Alcantara.

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was went 0 for 3 with a walk. Ohtani, who turned 28 Tuesday, reached on a fielder’s choice in the seventh and stole his ninth base of the season.

Alcantara retired his first 14 batters before Rengifo’s soft line drive to right.

Cooper connected against Noah Syndergaard (5-7) in the third, driving a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center for his sixth homer.

De La Cruz went deep in the fifth. It was his sixth of the year.

Syndergaard allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none in five innings.

Umpire Lance Barrett ejected Miami right-fielder Avisaíl García for arguing balls and strikes in the fourth.

