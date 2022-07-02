WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

4 p.m.

Taylor Fritz of the United States advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time after a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan.

The 11th-seeded Fritz beat the Slovakian 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3) on No. 3 Court. He will next face qualifier Jason Kubler of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kubler beat American qualifier Jack Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in their third-round match.

The 24-year-old Fritz hit 20 aces and only one double-fault.

3:50 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 loss to Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the French Open runner-up and was seeded 11th at the All England Club.

The 20th-seeded Anisimova has now reached the fourth round in three straight Grand Slam tournaments.

Anisimova, who is 20 years old, will next face Harmony Tan for a place in the quarterfinals.

3:20 p.m.

The German player who criticized Harmony Tan for pulling out of their doubles match at Wimbledon has contracted COVID-19.

Tamara Korpatsch said on Instagram that she tested positive and withdrew from her next tournament in France.

It’s at least the fourth known COVID-19 case among players who competed or planned to compete at the All England Club.

No. 8 Matteo Berrettini, the runner-up to Novak Djokovic a year ago, and No. 14 Marin Cilic withdrew before the tournament started. No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut won his first-round match but pulled out Thursday.

Korpatsch lost to Heather Watson in their first-round singles match at Wimbledon.

She then criticized Tan after the French player withdrew from doubles to focus on singles.

Tan had just beaten Serena Williams in singles. She has continued her run, and has reached the fourth round.

2:15 p.m.

Cristian Garin of Chile reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over 29th-seeded Jenson Brooksby of the United States.

The 26-year-old Garin will next face either 19th-seeded Alex de Minaur or wild-card entry Liam Broady for a place in the quarterfinals.

Garin, who is ranked 43rd, said he appreciated the chants from compatriots in the stands at No. 3 Court: “When I hear that, I know that the Chileans are (here) somewhere, so that’s good.”

The 21-year-old Brooksby was making his Wimbledon debut.

Noon

The woman who eliminated Serena Williams in the first round at Wimbledon keeps on winning.

Harmony Tan beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 Court to reach the fourth round. It’s the first time in her career that she has won three straight matches.

Tan, an unseeded Frenchwoman, beat Williams in three sets on Centre Court on the second day of the tournament. She then defeated 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Tan will next face either Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

11 a.m.

Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal get back on Centre Court on Day 6 at Wimbledon.

Gauff will face Amanda Anisimova in the third round at the All England Club, while two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal will play Lorenzo Sonego.

Another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam will play between those matches with Petra Kvitova taking on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No. 1 Court against Alizé Cornet. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios after that.

