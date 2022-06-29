BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a ban on the sale of flavored heated tobacco products such as vaping items as part of its plan to fight cancer.

The European Commission said in a statement Wednesday that its proposal comes in response to a significant increase in the volume of such products sold across the 27-nation bloc.

A recent commission study showed a 10% increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations.

