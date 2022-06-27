SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it rescued three U.S. sailors whose vessel began taking on water during a trip from the British Virgin Islands to Bermuda.

The rescue involved a three-day tow to Puerto Rico that covered some 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) after officials said it took a U.S. Coast Guard cutter 15 hours to reach the scene.

Authorities said the wife of one of the sailors called the Coast Guard on Thursday saying they were in distress.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.