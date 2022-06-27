MANILA, Philippines (AP) — In a story published June 27, 2022, about the discovery of the wreckage of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the ship was a destroyer, and it was hit by the Japanese battleship Yamato in World War II. The USS Samuel B. Roberts was a destroyer escort, and it was hit by the Japanese battleship Kongo.

