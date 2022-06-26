NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros starter José Urquidy has thrown five hitless innings against the Yankees on Sunday, a day after teammate Cristian Javier and two relivers combined on a no-hitter against baseball’s top team.

The Yankees haven’t had a hit since the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss Friday night, a span of 15 innings. It’s their longest drought in at least 70 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Before Saturday, New York hadn’t been no-hit since six Astros teamed up for one at the old Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2003.

Urquidy has walked two and struck out three on 69 pitches.

DJ LeMahieu has come the closest to a hit Sunday, but he was robbed by shortstop Jeremy Peña, who returned from injured list after missing time with a left thumb issue. Peña went deep in the hole for LeMahieu’s grounder and skipped a long throw to first base for the first out of the fourth inning.

Urquidy allowed his first baserunner when Anthony Rizzo walked with two outs in the fourth. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a sharp lineout to right field.

Josh Donaldson walked leading off the fifth, but Gleyber Torres flied out and Aaron Hicks hit into an inning-ending double play.

Houston is trying to win a four-game series against the major league-leading Yankees. New York hitters were overwhelmed during the first three games of the series, save for a four-run, ninth-inning rally in Thursday’s 7-6 win. Take away that inning, and New York entered Sunday 7 for 87 (.080) against Astros pitching.

New York has lost consecutive games for the first time since May 28-29. The Yankees entered Sunday with 361 runs, second in the majors behind the Mets. Their 52-20 record matches the fifth-best 72-game start in the majors since 1930.

Astros manager Dusty Baker credited Houston’s pitching dominance to consistent strike-throwing as the key. Of course, that’s Urquidy’s specialty. He entered Sunday with 1.74 walks per nine innings.

No team has been no-hit in consecutive games, although the 1917 Chicago White Sox were no-hit on consecutive days by the St. Louis Browns. The second gem came in the second game of a doubleheader.

Spurred by a leadoff homer from Jose Altuve off Nestor Cortes, the Astros lead 3-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.