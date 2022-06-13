MADRID (AP) — Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalized after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.

The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train.

Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.

Traffic on the line remained interrupted Monday.

