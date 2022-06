KENT, Wash. (AP) — In a story published June 11, 2022, about the city of Kent, Washington, agreeing to pay more than $1.5 million to settle a dispute with a former assistant police chief, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the interim city chief administrative officer: Arthur “Pat” Fitzpatrick, not Fiztpatrick.

